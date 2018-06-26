Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK ROLL OVER: A man in his 50s has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.
TRUCK ROLL OVER: A man in his 50s has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition. David Nielsen
Breaking

Man in critical condition after semi-trailer roll over

Madison Watt
by
26th Jun 2018 6:23 AM

A TRUCK DRIVER has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition after a semi-trailer rolled on the Leichhardt Highway at Kowguran, 15 km north of Miles last night.

Police said initial information indicates a semi-trailer transporting rail carriage parts overturned before two vehicles travelling in opposite directions crashed into the trailer about 9.15pm.

The male driver of the semi-trailer, aged in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped in the vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they used hydraulic equipment to free him from the wreckage.

A male passenger from the second vehicle and the male driver of the third vehicle were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service said one of the men sustained abdominal injuries and the other a shoulder injury.

A fourth male patient was transported in a stable condition to Miles Hospital with a wrist injury.

The Leichhardt Highway remains closed to all traffic with local diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

kowguran leichhardt highway miles truck rollover wandoan western downs

Top Stories

    Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    premium_icon Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    News The topics up for debate in Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    • 26th Jun 2018 6:00 AM
    Call to relocate the railway from the Jetty

    Call to relocate the railway from the Jetty

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    News Gary Phillips' take on the FIFA World Cup action.

    First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    premium_icon First sod turned for new $15m service centre

    News Around 260 new jobs to become available.

    Local Partners