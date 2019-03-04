Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Man in court over shooting murder

by Aaron Bunch
4th Mar 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of shooting a Brisbane mother-of-two in the head at her semi-rural property has been remanded in custody after briefly facing court.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, of Acacia Ridge faced Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Megan Kirley, 40, on February 9. He did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned.

 

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.

 

Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.
Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.

 

Ms Kirley was found dead by her partner at her Karawatha home.

Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the crime, but there's nothing to suggest a link between Emmerson and Ms Kirley or her partner.

Emmerson was arrested on Saturday after a tip-off following a public appeal for help to find him. Detectives found him at a house in Regents Park, south of Brisbane.

The matter will return to the same court on April 8.

court crime editors picks karawatha megan kirley shooting

Top Stories

    Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    premium_icon Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

    News Mayor welcomes improvements on behalf of Woolgoolga locals

    • 4th Mar 2019 3:30 PM
    Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Future jobs plan for the Northern Beaches

    News Here's a list of key job growing industries in the Page electorate

    'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    premium_icon 'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

    News Coffs Harbour educator to share the Australian indigenous story

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Facing their day in court

    premium_icon Facing their day in court

    News Fifteen people will today appear in court on drink and drug driving.