Crime

Man in court after body found in house fire

by Alexandria Utting
16th Sep 2019 11:32 AM
A MAN accused of murder and arson after a house fire near Rockhampton in which the body of a man was found last month has had his matter mentioned in a Queensland court.

Davan Alan Bradshaw, 39, from Rockhampton, had his matter mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

He was not brought up from the cells for the brief procedural hearing, where he was unable to apply for bail.

The charges came after the Bradshaw handed himself into Brisbane City Police Station on Saturday night.

 

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton was confirmed as the victim in last month's house fire.
Police allege Bradshaw set a Lakes Creek house alight on August 15, where the body of a man believed to be 47-year-old Mark Peterson was later found.

Mr Peterson was a Rockhampton local with two children, and he and Bradshaw were reportedly known to each other.

Mr Peterson lived alone in the house, and also owned a rental property across the road in Hill Street, where police discovered a drug lab the following day.

Police preciously said they were not ruling out the links between the drug lab and burnt-out home.

The 39-year-old will return to court on October 14 in Rockhampton.

