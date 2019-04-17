Menu
Man, 48, to face court in Coffs Harbour.
Man, 48, to face court in Coffs Harbour. Rob Wright
News

Man impersonating police officer arrested

17th Apr 2019 1:20 PM
A MAN who allegedly approached two males on a Coffs Coast street pretending to be a police officer has been arrested.

Police said the 48-year-old man was driving a black Ford Ranger along Lyons Rd in Sawtell yesterday afternoon when he stopped the car.

He then allegedly approached the two males, unknown to him, and claimed he was an officer with NSW Police.

Police were contacted and the man was later arrested at a Boambee East home.

Officers seized a dashcam from the property.

He has been charged with impersonating a police officer and was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on May 13.

coffs harbour local court impersonating a police officer nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

