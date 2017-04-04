Man hospitalised with stab wound to the chest

Police are manning a crime scene at Park Beach after a stabbing at a motel this morning.

DETECTIVES are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest at Coffs Harbour this morning.

A man aged in his 50s was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for emergency surgery after he was treated by paramedics at a Beach Rd address at Sapphire at 5.30am.

Detectives have since established a crime scene around a motel at Park Beach.

Police have confirmed that detectives are investigating the whereabouts of the offender and further details are expected to be released to the media later today.

Ambulance Media said the man suffered the stab wound to the lower left hand side of his chest.

The man's condition was listed as stable a short time ago.