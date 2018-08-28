UPDATE: Victim rode for help after being 'stabbed 9 times'

CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds.

CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds. Andrew Thorpe

1.45PM: THE victim of last night's alleged stabbing sustained at least nine wounds across his stomach, back and head before cycling away from the scene for help, according to detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen.

The 27-year-old man was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital last night and underwent surgery this morning.

He is understood to be in a stable condition.

Sen-Sgt Andersen confirmed police were called last night to an altercation between two men at a block of units on Auckland St, where the stabbing is believed to have occurred.

Police believe the two men were known to each other, but what led up to the altercation was still a matter for police investigation, Sen-Sgt Anderson said.

He agreed the fact the alleged victim was able to cycle for hundreds of metres after being stabbed so many times was astonishing.

'DISTURBING': Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen addresses the media outside Gladstone Police Station Andrew Thorpe

"He's obviously made quite the effort to get away from that scene... to make it down the road with the injuries that he had is quite the effort," he said.

"We currently have a crime scene being guarded by police... we believe that a search of that residence will locate the weapon used."

Sen-Sgt Andersen said police "don't like seeing this level of violence anywhere in the community".

"We like to think Gladstone is a safe place to live and we do find these events quite disturbing," he said.

CRIME SCENE: Police have taped off a block of units on Auckland St closer to the CBD. Andrew Thorpe

10.15AM: POLICE have declared a crime scene at a block of units on Auckland St, closer to the CBD than the service station where the 27-year-old man was found last night.

The scene is under guard and evidence markers have been placed over what appears to be blood spatters at several points on the driveway and footpath.

Police are expected to hold a press conference on last night's events within the next hour.

8.15AM: A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Barney Point has been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an alleged stabbing in Gladstone Central last night.

Police will allege the man attended a unit block on Auckland St and became involved in a disturbance with another man, stabbing him multiple times in the torso.

The injured man, who is 27 years old, fled the scene and was found by police at the Woolworths Caltex service station on Auckland St.

The 23-year-old man is due to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Forensic officers examine stabbing scene: A police forensic officer checks the scene near where the man is believed to have been found.

6.33AM: POLICE are continuing their investigation into a suspected stabbing last night in Gladstone.

A police media spokesman said police believed a fight started at a nearby address before a man was found with suspected stab wounds at an Auckland St service station.

Paramedics transported the man, who is in his late 20s, to Gladstone Base Hospital with wounds to his abdomen and back.

He remains in a serious condition.

A pushbike and spatters of blood were all that remained at the scene after paramedics took the man to Gladstone Hospital. Andrew Thorpe

EARLIER 4.31AM: A MAN was transported to hospital last night after he was treated by paramedics at an Auckland St service station for multiple suspected stab wounds.

A crime scene was established at the service station as police investigators worked to piece together exactly how the man had arrived there and what occurred in the moments leading up to emergency services being called.

Police were called to the service station at 8.55pm, and paramedics were working to stabilise the man so he could be taken to hospital as of 9.17pm.

All that remained at the scene as of 9.45pm was a pushbike, which lay on its side at the shop entrance beside spatters of blood.

Forensic officers began an investigation of the scene later in the evening.

Shortly before midnight, a police spokesman said investigating officers had no one in custody at that point.

"Police are still trying to establish what's occurred and what exactly is involved," the spokesman said.

The man's condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow today as details emerge.