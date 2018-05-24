Menu
A man has been charged with assault and another hospitalised with axe injuries after a dispute with a dead dog.
Crime

Man hospitalised, another charged over dead dog dispute

24th May 2018 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

A DISPUTE between two rural neighbours over a dead dog in southwest Queensland has left one man charged with assault and another with axe injuries.

Police are investigating the incident at Goranba, near Tara in the Western Downs, after it was believed to have occurred yesterday morning.

Officers will allege the victim, a 75-year-old man, shot what he believed was a wild dog but was actually a pet belonging to his neighbour.

The 50-year-old neighbour, who was charged with several offences, is believed to have attacked the victim with an axe, hitting him in the leg with the blade.

QPS said the man collected his dead dog and left, only to return to continue his assault on the 75-year-old, before allegedly killing the victim's dog with the victim's own gun.

The 75-year-old was taken to Tara Hospital and then Toowoomba Hospital, having suffered a deep laceration and broken leg as a result of the incident.

The accused was later arrested and charged with serious assault on a person over 60, grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of weapons and injuring animals.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court tomorrow.

