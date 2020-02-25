Man trampled by a horse at the racecourse

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was trampled by a horse at the Coffs Harbour racecourse this morning.

Paramedics were called to the Howard St track about 6.35am.

A 79-year-old male has been injured by a horse, the NSW Ambulance Media Unit reported.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and suffered injuries to his lower back, hand and lower leg, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a serious, but stable condition to be assessed for spinal injuries.