Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CMWEB
CMWEB
Crime

Slushie before help for shooting victim

by Chris Clarke
18th Apr 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot in Logan, south of Brisbane, police say.

The incident happened just after 5.30am at Holmview on Logan River Road, south of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including critical care responders, attended the scene and treated a man aged in his 30s.

He sustained a wound to the hip and was transported in a serious but stable condition under lights and sirens to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The victim wheeled a bicycle into a nearby 7-Eleven and purchased a slushie and a packet of cigarettes before seeking medical attention, according to Channel 7.

Police are investigating where the incident took police and believed he travelled some distance prior to receiving treatment.

More to come

More Stories

crime editors picks guns police investigation shooting victim

Top Stories

    FULL LIST: Where to expect delays on NSW roads this Easter

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to expect delays on NSW roads this Easter

    News EASTER is one of the busiest times of the year and RMS is providing expected travel delay times to help motorists plan ahead and improve their journey.

    First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    premium_icon First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    News Facility aims to 'redefine' Coffs as an education destination.

    Clubs left in limbo on their future

    premium_icon Clubs left in limbo on their future

    News COACHES are growing frustrated over a lack of clarity.

    Walkway to memorable whale watching experience

    premium_icon Walkway to memorable whale watching experience

    News The million dollar plan to make Woolgoolga a whale watching mecca