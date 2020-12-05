Menu
News

Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Dec 2020 1:05 PM
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence in Townsville.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in West End just after 10am after reports of a man being bitten by a snake.

It's believed the man, aged in his 40s, was tagged on the hand by a tiger snake.

He was treated on site by paramedics before being transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Tiger Snake

Mainland tiger snakes are responsible for the second-highest number of bites in Australia, as they inhabit highly populated areas along the east coast according to Australian Geographic.

Bites are fatal if untreated, causing pain in the feet and neck, tingling, numbness and sweating, followed by breathing difficulties and paralysis.

The venom also damages the blood and muscles, leading to renal failure.

