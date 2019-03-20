Man hospitalised after 4WD smashes into the front of a house

A 4WD damaged the front of a home at Boambee East this afternoon in an incident that left a man in his 60s hospitalised.

A 4WD damaged the front of a home at Boambee East this afternoon in an incident that left a man in his 60s hospitalised. Frank Redward

A MAN, aged in his 60s has been hospitalised after a four-wheel-drive ran into the front of a house at Boambee East this afternoon.

The man suffered an injury to his arm after the vehicle rolled over him, ambulance media said.

A 4WD damaged the front of a home at Boambee East this afternoon in an incident that left a man in his 60s hospitalised. Frank Redward

It is understood the vehicle was being worked on prior to the incident, which saw the Nissan Patrol smash into the front of the house around 2.20pm.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A structural engineering assessment will be undertaken on the home.