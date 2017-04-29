Senior citizen held at knifepoint forced to ATM

A MAN has been charged after an alleged aggravated break and enter and kidnap in Nambucca Heads.

Police have been told about 2pm a man entered a home on High St, Nambucca Heads and threatened the occupant, a 70-year-old man, with a knife.

The 70-year-old man was then allegedly made to drive to an ATM on Bowra Street to withdraw money, at which time he was able to leave the vehicle and alert police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command.

After a foot pursuit and minor physical alternation officers arrested a 46-year-old man and he was taken back to Macksville Police Station.

The man has been charged with aggravated break and enter, detain for advantage and use weapon to avoid apprehensive.

He will appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Saturday.