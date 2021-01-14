Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image of broken roof tiles. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Generic image of broken roof tiles. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Crime

Man hits the roof after foot pursuit with cops

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrettt@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged after he allegedly climbed a roof and hurled roof tiles at police in Kempsey yesterday.

The 26-year-old had allegedly fled from an apartment complex in Leith Street, West Kempsey after police were called to the residence following reports of a man threatening a woman around 1pm.

After a foot pursuit, the man allegedly jumped onto a roof and began throwing roof tiles at officers from Mid North Coast Police District as they established a perimeter and began negotiations.

Additional police were called to assist, and the 26-year old was arrested on George Hardiman Ave about 3pm.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with malicious damage, use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, self-administer a prohibited drug, beach of bail and an outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday.

More Stories

kempsey mid north coast police district
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Entry fee waived for this year’s photo comp

        Premium Content Entry fee waived for this year’s photo comp

        News The entry fee for the photographic competition had been waived this year

        Health district responds to savage attack on hospital staff

        Premium Content Health district responds to savage attack on hospital staff

        News Health district responds to savage attack on hospital staff.

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...

        Australia Day 2021: Local councils reveal their plans

        Premium Content Australia Day 2021: Local councils reveal their plans

        News For the third year in a row, Bellingen will not hold a ceremony on Australia Day.