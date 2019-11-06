Tradie hides ecstasy under foreskin ahead of music festival

Benjamin De Luca went to extraordinary lengths to hide ecstasy before entering a music festival, but it wasn’t good enough to fool sniffer dogs.

Benjamin De Luca went to extraordinary lengths to hide ecstasy before entering a music festival, but it wasn’t good enough to fool sniffer dogs.

A MAN's efforts to smuggle drugs into a music festival by hiding ecstasy tablets under his foreskin were foiled by police sniffer dogs.

Geelong man Benjamin De Luca was lining up to enter St Kilda's Listen Out music festival last year when drug dogs sniffed him out prompting police to conduct a search.

The Geelong Magistrates' Court heard De Luca co-operated with police and told them he had one-and-a-half MDMA tablets hidden under his foreskin.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Denise Frame told the court the drugs were "secreted from his foreskin" and said De Luca made full admissions.

De Luca was given a second chance by police - who issued a drug diversion notice for the offending.

But the concreter failed to comply with an order to attend a drug treatment program in Geelong West and did not respond to any follow calls from the informant.

He was later charged on summons and pleaded guilty to drug possession before Magistrate Bob Kumar.

De Luca, who represented himself in court, said he was working full time and had unsuccessfully tried to contact police.

Mr Kumar told De Luca police had been trying to assist him by offering diversion, but offered the offender another chance.

Mr Kumar fined De Luca $1000 but spared the young man a conviction.