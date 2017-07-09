Man held under guard after alleged police assault

A MAN tonight remains under police guard after several driving offences and an alleged assault on police following an incident in Bellingen.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command were patrolling Bellingen as part of the Bello Winter Music Festival on Saturday about 11.45pm when a Holden Commodore was seen to speed through a crossing and narrowly missed pedestrians.

Police said it's alleged the vehicle crossed on to the incorrect side of the road whilst attempting to make a left hand turn.

The vehicle then narrowly missed a police vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle which accelerated away before hitting concrete bollards in Short Street Lane.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, ran from the car before being tackled by a member of the public and arrested by police.

On route to Coffs Harbour Police Station, the man suffered a medical episode.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Police said the man allegedly assaulted police on the way to the hospital, requiring further police assistance.

He remains in hospital and upon his release will assist police with their inquiries and charges are expected to be laid.