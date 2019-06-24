Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was arrested following a stare off with police.
A man was arrested following a stare off with police. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man has stare off with cops before drugs, weapons arrest

Rick Koenig
by
24th Jun 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who stared at police before he was caught with drugs, weapons and cash has been arrested by the Tweed Byron Police District.

About 10.45pm on Wednesday, police saw a white Subaru Outback travelling south on Station Street at Mullumbimby before it turned right onto Burringbar Street and parking outside the Commonwealth Bank.

The driver stared at police before getting out of his vehicle and walking towards the bank, still staring at police.

The man returned to the vehicle shortly after where police spoke with him before they searched the vehicle.

During the search, police found 3.05grams of methylamphetamine (ice), $2345 dollars in cash and a machette beside the driver's side chair.

They also located a laser pointer and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Hospital for a blood and urine sample. He will appear in Mullumbimby Court on the 8th July.

drugs editors picks ice mullumbimby police tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Figures in Anonymous masks culprits in bizarre theft

    premium_icon Figures in Anonymous masks culprits in bizarre theft

    News A local dealership is calling for public assistance over an incident caught on CCTV involving two people wearing Hazmat suits and Anonymous hacker masks.

    • 24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Food lovers rejoice: New events to launch on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Food lovers rejoice: New events to launch on Coffs Coast

    News The brains behind Curryfest are bringing new events to the jetty.

    The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    News At least 16 face Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    Dolphin sea pen designs simply a 'talking point'

    premium_icon Dolphin sea pen designs simply a 'talking point'

    News Authorities stress it's very early days in the sea pen study.