Man had weapon, drugs inside bag at Coffs train station

A machete was also found in the area.

A MAN who allegedly had a taser and drugs inside his bag at a Coffs Coast railway station has been let out on bail.

Sam Cunningham, who was already on parole and bail at the time of the train incident, appeared in handcuffs at the dock in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Cunningham was originally listed to be sentenced after he was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on October 4, however the recent incident saw him behind bars once again and applying for bail.

The court heard that Cunningham made admissions to police that he had been in a car that was involved in a police pursuit, before yelling at the driver to stop and let him out.

He said he had left his bag in the car after exiting, and the driver took off.

Cunningham's bag was found in a garbage bin at the station, allegedly containing items including the taser and drugs.

The court heard a machete was also found in the location.

Cunningham however denied that the items were his, with the defence indicating Cunningham will plead not guilty to the fresh charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing prohibited drugs.

The defence argued that Cunningham should be granted bail as the police case against him was "weak", and that the time spent in custody would outweigh the sentence if he was to be found guilty.

The prosecution however argued that Cunningham posed a threat to the community, pointing out he was on bail and parole at the time and was also wearing an electronic monitoring anklet.

"His record indicates an inability to comply with court orders, parole, bail, driving while disqualified … there is a risk to the community with the potential commission of further offences."

Magistrate Ian Rodgers granted Cunningham conditional bail, taking into account that a hearing date would not likely be set until at least the middle of next year.

"He was alleged to be in the possession of a taser in circumstances which raise very serious concerns," he said.

"The fact is, the bail concern remains extremely large considering his history and the fact that he was alleged to be in possession of a weapon.

"Bail will need to be under extremely strict conditions."

Cunningham must now reside at a Boambee East residence and report to police everyday. He was also given a curfew between 8pm-6am, and must not consume drugs.

He must undertake drug testing if suspected to be in breach.

For the October 4 offence of possessing 0.32g of methamphetamine, he was convicted and fined $330.

Dressed in white with long brown hair, Cunningham thanked the Magistrate before he was escorted from the dock.

Cunningham will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on November 30.