Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Deans
News

Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        premium_icon ROAD TOLL: Lockdown doesn’t stop local leadfoots on highway

        Crime There may be less traffic on the road, but we’re still getting caught over the limit in the Clarence

        Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        premium_icon Effort to contain leaking fuel after barge sinks in river

        News Emergency response contains leaking fuel in the river.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        premium_icon REVEALED: The timeline of the Jetty Foreshore redevelopment

        News Construction on project could begin as soon as five years.