The sentencing hearing of a man who broke into homes, committed sexual assaults and raped two dogs has been delayed.
Crime

Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

Liana Turner
by
30th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A HEARING in the sentencing of a man who raped dogs and committed a spate of other offences has been delayed.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, pleaded guilty to 96 of the 221 charges against him in July.

Those charges spanned allegations from 2009 to 2017.

Those to which he's not pleaded guilty are expected to be taken into account when Sellenthin is ultimately sentenced.

The Bangalow man, who remains in custody, admitted to having intercourse with a golden retriever and another dog on 19 occasions.

He also stole large amounts of women's and children's underwear and swimwear from Byron Shire properties.

His other crimes included break-and-enter, aggravated sexual assault, possessing and producing child abuse material.

A sentencing hearing that was scheduled for this Friday was vacated when the case returned to court on Monday.

When the matter previously went before Lismore District Court in August, the court heard the prosecution and defence were still working to finalise a statement of agreed facts.

The case will instead be briefly mentioned, with a further brief appearance expected on November 19.

Sellenthin's sentencing hearing is now expected to take place on December 18.

He made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

bangalow bestiality lismore district court northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

