Man, guilty of assaulting teen, appeals jail sentence

A COFFS Coast man who was sentenced to 12 months jail for sexually assaulting a child will appeal his sentence in the District Court.

Last Tuesday the 57-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed down a 12 month sentence with a nine month non-parole period at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

He was found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy, aged 13, at Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre in April.

The offender was refused bail by the court.

He is due to appear before the District Court in Coffs Harbour for a hearing on Monday, October 23.