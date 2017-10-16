23°
Man, guilty of assaulting teen, appeals jail sentence

SENTENCE APPEALED: A Coffs Coast man found guilty of the indecent assault of a teenage boy will appeal his 12 month sentence in the District Court.
Keagan Elder
by

A COFFS Coast man who was sentenced to 12 months jail for sexually assaulting a child will appeal his sentence in the District Court.

Last Tuesday the 57-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed down a 12 month sentence with a nine month non-parole period at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

He was found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy, aged 13, at Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre in April.

The offender was refused bail by the court.

He is due to appear before the District Court in Coffs Harbour for a hearing on Monday, October 23.

Coffs Coast Advocate
