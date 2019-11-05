Driver caught more than four times over during roads blitz

A MAN blew more than four times over the limit when stopped in Woolgoolga during a NSW Police traffic blitz.

The 42-year-old was stopped by police on Scarborough St on Friday around 9.45am.

The unlicensed driver returned a positive roadside result, police said.

He was arrested and taken to Woolgoolga Police Station where he was breath analysed.

Police said he returned a high-range reading of 0.201 and was charged to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 25.

The man's arrest came during the start of Operation Drink Drive II, a statewide campaign targetting alcohol-impaired drivers across NSW.

The 72-hour operation saw a total of 192,535 random breath tests undertaken and 324 people where charged with drink driving.

In the Northern Region, police undertook 29,706 breath tests and a total of 74 drivers were charged.

In Kempsey a 49-year-old man was stopped for a breath test in Forth St, on Sunday at 7.35pm.

The man failed a roadside test and checks found he was disqualified and had been ordered off the roads until 2029.

He returned a high-range reading of 0.250 and was charged with high range PCA, second offence and drive while disqualified - second offence.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said we need to keep working together as a community to keep our roads safe and make sure road users get to their destinations safely.

"During the operation police detected 204 people using their mobile phones, issued 2,568 speeding infringements and 469 people were issued fines for not wearing a seatbelt," Comm. Corboy said.

"With the festive season fast approaching we need to keep pushing the safe driving messages out to the community to ensure every motorist thinks about their actions before they get behind the wheel," said

"We will continue to target drink driving across the state so if you chose to take the risk you will be caught."