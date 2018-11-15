Man fronts court on multiple break and enter charges

A COFFS Harbour man charged with a string of break and enter and stealing offences has appeared in court.

Jordan Connolly appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on seven separate charges including three for break and enter - stealing goods up to the value of $60,000.

The 31-year-old was also charged with escaping police custody and possessing housebreaking implements.

The offences occurred on October 26 this year.

Connolly appeared in court on November 13 where the matter was adjourned to January 21.

He has been granted bail.