Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Court House.
Coffs Harbour Court House. Leigh Jensen
News

Man fronts court on multiple break and enter charges

15th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COFFS Harbour man charged with a string of break and enter and stealing offences has appeared in court.

Jordan Connolly appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on seven separate charges including three for break and enter - stealing goods up to the value of $60,000.

The 31-year-old was also charged with escaping police custody and possessing housebreaking implements.

The offences occurred on October 26 this year.

Connolly appeared in court on November 13 where the matter was adjourned to January 21.

He has been granted bail.

More Stories

coffs harbour crime police news
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lindsay Brothers mourn driver's death

    Lindsay Brothers mourn driver's death

    News LINDSAY Brothers staff are reeling after the shocking death of one of the company's drivers on a run from Queensland to Coffs Harbour.

    • 15th Nov 2018 11:22 AM
    Local professor helps develop world first cancer guidelines

    premium_icon Local professor helps develop world first cancer guidelines

    News New international guidelines returns 90% cure rate in local patients

    • 15th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    ‘I woke up to an almighty bang, bang’

    premium_icon ‘I woke up to an almighty bang, bang’

    News A resident has this morning described her call to report truck crash

    Scenes from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    premium_icon Scenes from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Sport Today sees the start of Rally Australia on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners