Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man to front Grafton court on child sex abuse charges

Jenna Thompson
by
4th May 2020 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man will appear in court today charged following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a teenage boy in the state's north.  

In November last year, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a teenage boy had been sexually abused by a man who was known to him.  

Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 59-year-old man at a home near Grafton just after 12.30pm on Wednesday 25 March 2020.  

A short time later, officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized a number of electronic items. The man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with two counts of aggravated intentionally do sexual act with child (between 10 and 16 years) and procure child for unlawful sexual activity.  

Police will allege in court that the man sexually abused the young boy - then aged between 14 and 15 - at a home near Grafton in September 2019.  

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.  

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.   Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treasurer hears first hand whether businesses will survive

        premium_icon Treasurer hears first hand whether businesses will survive

        Business Dominic Perrottet was on the line as 3,000 business owners were polled whether their operations would survive the Covid-19 crisis.

        Foundations laid on city's largest ever private development

        premium_icon Foundations laid on city's largest ever private development

        Business Major milestone for $150-million project amid covid-19 pandemic

        FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app

        premium_icon FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app

        Soccer Federation endorses government app in bid for early return to community football

        GHOSTS GLORIOUS: The best Grafton stars of the decade

        premium_icon GHOSTS GLORIOUS: The best Grafton stars of the decade

        Rugby League A dominant Grafton side have achieved greatness over the last decade. Here’s the...