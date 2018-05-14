Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 30s was found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.
A man in his 30s was found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.
News

Man found with serious head injury

Samantha Poate
by
13th May 2018 12:08 PM

Update 4:30: POLICE are urging of public assistance to find out what happened to a 38-year-old man found in River Street Ballina this morning. 

Acting Inspector Tom Kirk said the man was found lying on the ground with a serious injury on the rear end of his head in the southern end of the Ballina RSL car park at 2am this morning. 

Police are treating the incident as suspicious. 

"If anyone saw anything, please contact the Ballina detectives at 6681 8699 or contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000," Insp Kirk said.  

Original Story: A MAN in his 30s has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serious head injury, after being found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2am Sunday morning.

"We treated a man with a head injury," she said.

"He was taken by road in the first instance to Lismore base hospital."

"But then was transferred by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital."

More to come.
 

ambulance ballina gold coast university hospital
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sunday's knee jerk reaction: Coffs Coast weekend sport

    Sport CHECK out the weekend scores and find out what sports editor Brad Greenshields thought was good, bad and ugly in Coffs Coast sport.

    Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    premium_icon Oakeshott questions $700m bypass black hole

    News Former Independent MP questions missing $736 million for bypass.

    Coffs filmmaker's Netflix feature film debut

    Coffs filmmaker's Netflix feature film debut

    News Cargo set to be released worldwide next week.

    Whale watch season is upon us

    Whale watch season is upon us

    News THE time to look toward the Pacific for migrating whales is here.

    Local Partners