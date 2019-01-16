Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

A DRIVER who was found with cannabis, a wad of cash and a large stash of fireworks in his boot has been handed a fine in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Craig Yates, described by police as having two prosthetic legs, was travelling along the Pacific Highway in a blue Ford Mondeo with Queensland registration plates on August 24, 2017.

Police said they struggled to keep up with Yates, 47, who was driving at a fast speed and was swerving in and out of lanes.

Police managed to pull Yates over at the Argyll St intersection at Coffs Harbour and said a 'strong scent' of cannabis wafted from the car.

A check showed Yates has been recently charged with drug possession.

Yates claimed he was travelling to Port Macquarie to 'visit his uncle' for several days but police noted he had no luggage in his vehicle.

"Yeah. Ok. I have cannabis in my bag,” he told police.

A search of the vehicle turned up $2,000 in $50 notes, two mobile phones, 6.2g of 'green vegetable matter' in his backpack and a large bag of fireworks in the boot of the car.

Yates told police he was using the money for a down payment to 'buy a tinny'.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with possessing explosives in a public place, possessing a prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

The later charge was withdrawn at Yates' sentencing at Coffs Harbour on Monday, and he was given a $200 fine.