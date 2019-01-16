Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Yates, 47, faced sentencing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.
Craig Yates, 47, faced sentencing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday. MaxPixel
News

Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who was found with cannabis, a wad of cash and a large stash of fireworks in his boot has been handed a fine in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Craig Yates, described by police as having two prosthetic legs, was travelling along the Pacific Highway in a blue Ford Mondeo with Queensland registration plates on August 24, 2017.

Police said they struggled to keep up with Yates, 47, who was driving at a fast speed and was swerving in and out of lanes.

Police managed to pull Yates over at the Argyll St intersection at Coffs Harbour and said a 'strong scent' of cannabis wafted from the car.

A check showed Yates has been recently charged with drug possession.

Yates claimed he was travelling to Port Macquarie to 'visit his uncle' for several days but police noted he had no luggage in his vehicle.

"Yeah. Ok. I have cannabis in my bag,” he told police.

A search of the vehicle turned up $2,000 in $50 notes, two mobile phones, 6.2g of 'green vegetable matter' in his backpack and a large bag of fireworks in the boot of the car.

Yates told police he was using the money for a down payment to 'buy a tinny'.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with possessing explosives in a public place, possessing a prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

The later charge was withdrawn at Yates' sentencing at Coffs Harbour on Monday, and he was given a $200 fine.

cannabis coffs clarence police district coffs harbour coffs harbour local court drug possession possessing explosives
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    premium_icon Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    News A YOUNG Sawtell man who plead guilty to a string of fraud-related offences has blamed his crimes on alcohol.

    • 16th Jan 2019 5:30 AM
    Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    News The co-op was formed by just four farmers back in 2000.

    Indigenous artist says his work has been destroyed

    premium_icon Indigenous artist says his work has been destroyed

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has committed to finding a solution.

    People power shines light at the end of the tunnel

    premium_icon People power shines light at the end of the tunnel

    News In a win for people power tunnels are back.