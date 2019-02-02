Man found with critical head injuries on the street

HELP NEEDED: Police are calling for assistance after and incident in Woolgoolga last night.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man was found injured on the side of the road in Woolgoolga last night.

About 9pm a member of the public found the 45-year-old man on the side of River Street. The man had suffered severe head and facial injuries.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

He has since been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the man sustained his injuries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.