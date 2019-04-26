Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
Crime

Man found on roadside after suspected stabbing

by Gerard Cockburn
26th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been found on the side of a road in Logan with severe head, neck and chest wounds.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, is in a critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 5.04am and police are speaking to a man about the incident.

Queensland Police are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

Paramedics have transported the man to the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Police have closed the road to the public and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

crime editors picks emergency services logan stabbing

Top Stories

    Goats on a bridge

    premium_icon Goats on a bridge

    News NO, you're not going crazy, there really are goats on a bridge.

    • 26th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    Strengthening koala corridors

    premium_icon Strengthening koala corridors

    News Environmental Levy Funding strengthens Koala corridors.

    Honouring the legacy, the service & the Anzac spirit

    premium_icon Honouring the legacy, the service & the Anzac spirit

    News Rolling coverage of Anzac Day services across the region.