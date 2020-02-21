Menu
Splash art for toolbox murders
Crime

Man found guilty of toolbox double murder

by Alexandria Utting & Vanessa Marsh
21st Feb 2020 4:43 PM
TUHIRANGI-Thomas Tahiata has been found guilty of the gruesome 2016 murders of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru.

Breton and Triscaru, both parents, suffered horrific deaths after being lured to a unit, beaten, cut with knives, tied up and stuffed into a metal toolbox which was thrown into a creek and sunk as they screamed for their lives.

Tahiata, one of several people accused of involvement in their deaths, was this afternoon found guilty of two counts of murder after a two-week trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Tahiata, 28, faces a mandatory 30-year jail sentence for the terrifying double murder.

During the trial, the court heard Tahiata changed his story about the deaths several times, first telling police he had nothing to do with it, then claiming he was solely responsible before backflipping and saying others were involved and he was merely helping them because he was the only one who owned a ute.

The jury heard evidence that Breton and Triscaru, both parents, had suffered terrifying deaths and had screamed for help as the toolbox took up to five minutes to sink into a Logan creek.

The had deliberated for four days before handing down their verdict.

More to come

 

 

crime murder toolbox murder

