A COFFS Harbour man has been found guilty by a jury of the 2014 murder of a two-year-old toddler.

The man, who was 23 at the time of the offence, cannot be named for legal reasons under a court-imposed suppression order.

He was unanimously found guilty of murder by a jury in the New South Wales Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour, a short time ago.

The man is scheduled to be sentenced in the Supreme Court on Monday, June 5.