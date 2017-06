A MAN, aged in his early 60s, was found deceased at a Coffs Harbour pool at the weekend.

Ambulance paramedics were called out to the pool on Park Beach Rd around 3.20pm on Saturday, June 17, following reports of a patient suffering from a medical episode.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said the male was found unconscious upon arrival, and paramedics performed CPR to no avail.

The patient's body was then transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.