Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was reported missing in the Gold Coast Hinterland was found deceased yesterday.
A man who was reported missing in the Gold Coast Hinterland was found deceased yesterday.
News

Man found dead

by Rosemary Ball
13th May 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was reported missing in the Gold Coast Hinterland has been found dead.

John Rigby's body was located at Tamborine Mountain yesterday morning.

His family in Beenleigh raised concerns about his whereabouts on April 22.

The 77-year-old man's car was later located at Palm Grove Road at Tamborine Mountain.

Police launched a land and air search of the national park area, as there were grave concerns for his safety.

A report is now being prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Man found dead in Gold Coast Hinterland

john rigby missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor weighing up the options

        premium_icon Councillor weighing up the options

        News A strong supporter of the Cultural and Civic Space, the Councillor has criticised the Advocate’s coverage of the issue.

        • 13th May 2020 2:05 PM
        New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon New drive-in Covid-19 clinic to open in Coffs Harbour

        Business Test results from drive-in clinic will be sent to patients via text

        Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

        premium_icon Westpac chopper called after man reportedly falls from tree

        News It is believed the man has suffered multiple fractures.

        International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        premium_icon International driver in hire car busted 50km/h over limit

        Crime Traffic and Highway Patrol officers allegedly caught a man speeding south of...