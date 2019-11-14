Man found dead in burnt out bushfire zone

The body of a 58-year-old man has been found in the mid-north coast fire ground.

Local residents found the man's body at the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, about 34km from Kempsey just before midnight last night.



A man’s body has been found on burnt out bushland. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Police investigating the man's death said the body was found in burnt out bushland and while it had not been formally identified it was believed to be the body of a 58-year-old who lived in a nearby shed.Mid north coast officers have been told he was last seen on Friday.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity.

The southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin near where the body was found.

The discovery of the body takes the suspected death toll from the state's bushfire crisis to four after two people were found dead in Wytaliba and another north of Taree.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.