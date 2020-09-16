Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
Crime

Man found dead at home

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are speaking to two people after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at a Perth home.

Police said paramedics requested assistance at a home in Lowanna Way, Armadale about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated and detectives are continuing to speak to two people, who are assisting with the investigation," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw or heard something suspicious such as a disturbance in the area during the day, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man found dead at WA home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Premium Content Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Environment He’s brushed off claims of a conflict of interest between his links to the lucrative blueberry industry, and his stance on koala policy.

        Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Premium Content Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Community Five generations all together for a family catch up - that doesn’t happen every...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        Premium Content Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        News The number of Coffs locals on the surgery waiting list has spiked, while those...