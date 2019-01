The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into action today.

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has continued its busy holiday period after being called into action earlier today.

The crew were needed to fly a male from the Coffs Harbour Hospital and transport him to the John Hunter Hospital.

The 28-year-old was flown to the Newcastle facility for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for the John Hunter Hospital said the man remains in a serious condition.