Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
News

Rider in critical condition after motorbike crash

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was flown to a Queensland hospital in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service said in a statement it was tasked to the scene, at Blue Knob near Nimbin, shortly before 5pm.

A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports were of a serious motorbike crash where the rider had suffered serious injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 30-year-old man at the scene.

In its statement, the helicopter service said the man had come off his bike after he collided with a rock wall and was "thrown some distance".

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries, and in a critical condition.

blue knob gold coast university hospital motorbike crash nimbin northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        Premium Content How red tape let vulnerable teens down

        News NSW's child protection bureaucrats have been slammed over multiple suicides of teenagers, with one former worker describing the system as “a nightmare”.

        Seaside community has a history of speaking out

        Premium Content Seaside community has a history of speaking out

        News Protesters at the Look At Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach were a regular sight in...

        Coffs Boardriders survive scare to battle on

        Premium Content Coffs Boardriders survive scare to battle on

        Surfing Club hold on by the skin of their teeth in epic heat at Gallows beach

        ‘Abysmal’ trike theft prompts public plea for help

        Premium Content ‘Abysmal’ trike theft prompts public plea for help

        Crime Veteran fire expert slams ‘lowlifes’ following attempt at good deed