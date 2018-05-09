Menu
An unrepentant driver drives into the middle of a crime scene. Emergency services were called to Summerland Way, near Amarina Road, at Leeville, about 13km from Casino, after reports a car and two motorcycles had collided.
News

'F... off I'm not stopping': Man at fatal crash scene

Liana Turner
by
9th May 2018 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM

POLICE have handed four infringement notices to a man who drove through the scene of a fatal crash this week.

Bonalbo Police will allege an 80-year-old Mid North Coast man drove through a roadblock at the scene of a fatal crash near Casino on Monday.

Police had set up roadblocks at the intersection of the Summerland Way and Ellengowan Rd at Casino and north and south of Ryans Way Leeville after a crash in which a motorcyclist died about 9.30am.

The man approached the roadblock, and was told he could not drive through, about 12.25pm.

He told police: "That's f***** bulls***, I am headed to Grafton", before driving past barricades onto the wrong side of the road.

At the second roadblock, he allegedly said, "f*** off, I am not stopping", to council staff before continuing.

A third roadblock was manned by police and the man drove on the wrong side of the road, entering the crime scene.

Officers informed the man of the fatal nature of the incident and he allegedly replied: "You should just drag the dead body off and open the road again".

He was issued with three infringement notices for not obeying directions by police or an authorised person and one infringement for failing to keep left.

Lismore Northern Star

    Local Partners