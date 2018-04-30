Man fined $6350 after 'showing off' in Tesla

A MAN has been fined $6350 for driving away from police in a "moment of madness" after trying to impress his friends while leaving a bucks party in his Tesla.

Vasantha Kumar Srinivasan, 40, rented his Buddina home to a friend through Airbnb to host their last night of freedom, but due to problems with previous guests he stopped by to check-in and found the party to be "more vibrant" than expected.

After leaving the home he pulled out from the drive-way in his red Tesla, in a move he would later tell police was to "show-off" to his friends.

Police nearby activated their lights and sirens, but Srinivasan increased his speed and was seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

The officers abandoned the chase after Srinivasan drove up onto an embankment.

He yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to one count of failure to stop a motor vehicle.

Srinivasan's lawyer told the court there was no evidence her client had any alcohol at the party as he had to work as a pilot the following day.

She said Srinivasan thought police were at the home because of a noise complaint and "sped off", but wasn't driving above the speed limit.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said statements given to the court by Srinivasan's friends and family showed he was of "good character".

Srinivasan was fined $6350 - the minimum amount for the offence - and disqualified from driving for two years.