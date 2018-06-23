Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man finds venomous rattlesnake under the hood of his car. Picture: Facebook
Man finds venomous rattlesnake under the hood of his car. Picture: Facebook
Pets & Animals

Man’s deadly discovery in car

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine - the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.

The man, from upstate New York, says the snake slithered across the engine block and curled up on the battery as he opened the hood of the car earlier this month in rural Hancock, about 185km northwest of New York City, the New York Post reports.

The Timber Rattlesnake's venom is highly potent and is highly dangerous to people and their pets. Its fangs are long enough to penetrate clothing and most boots.

State environmental conservation police officers were called out to remove the reptile.

Lt Nate Ver Hague untangled the snake's tail from the engine as Officer Mark Vencak carefully pulled it from the vehicle.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

Related Items

car hood rattlesnake snake

Top Stories

    Comets down Rebels in big win

    premium_icon Comets down Rebels in big win

    Sport PHOTO GALLERY: Coffs Harbour Comets hand down punishment on South Grafton Rebels.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 5:30 PM
    Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    premium_icon Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    News Musicians, street artists and performers raise awareness.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 6:00 PM
    Run to beat chill

    Run to beat chill

    News Entries open for Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    premium_icon Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    News Around 110 jobs to be created across five new businesses.

    Local Partners