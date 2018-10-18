Man dies in second Coast drowning tragedy in days

UPDATE 12.10PM: An eyewitness has praised the efforts of lifeguards who tirelessly tried to save a man believed to be in his 60s who died while swimming at Noosa's Main Beach this morning.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, had been walking along the beach this morning when she saw the tragedy unfold about 8.45am.

Another swimmer dragged the man back into the shallows where the woman said lifeguards started doing "such a wonderful job".

"He didn't stop CPR... and then other paramedics," she said.

"For 20-25 minutes they did not stop compressions. They tried so, so, so hard."

ON SCENE: Emergency services and lifeguards at the scene of this morning's tragedy. Caitlin Zerafa

The woman said the man had been face down for a while and conditions weren't that rough, so she was unsure whether the man had suffered a heart attack or another type of medical episode.

Queensland Ambulance Service Maroochydore operations supervisor Nick Haug said despite "extensive resuscitation" efforts the man passed away.

He said conditions hadn't been overly bad this morning, but urged people to "be vigilant in all conditions" after the second death in Noosa surf in four days.

Mr Haug said the scenes were "quite distressing for everybody involved".

He said multiple paramedic crews spent about an hour at the scene this morning during the resuscitation efforts.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase said there was a possibility the man had died from a medical condition but that wouldn't be known until the coroner had finalised their investigation.

He said the swell had "certainly dropped off" this morning, but added the banks would have been a little unstable and would remain so for a few days until conditions eased.

Mr Purchase said lifeguards on both of this week's incidents had done "excellently" and he said passed on condolences to both families of the victims.

"It's certainly tough for them (lifeguards)," he said.

"They take it pretty hard when they do lose one."

EARLIER:

A MAN is believed to have drowned at Noosa Main Beach this morning after being pulled unconscious from the water.

Police are headed to the scene now and paramedics are currently on scene, but Ambulance Service sources said they understood the man had died.

The man was pulled from the water about 400m west of the red and yellow flags about 8.45am.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman was unable to make official comment yet while they were still gathering information.

Other details remained scarce at the moment but the drowning came after 30-year-old Lindsay Connolly died after being pulled from the water at nearby Dolphin Point on Monday.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said he'd been down at the beach earlier this morning and left by about 8am.

He said another man had been treated for an eye injury after being dumped earlier this morning at Main Beach.