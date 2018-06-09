Menu
Police and rescue services found the body of a man. Picture: Seven News
News

Whale watcher killed in horror cliff fall

by Natalie Wolfe
9th Jun 2018 4:29 PM

BREAKING

A man has died after he plunged from a cliff in Sydney's south while whale watching.

Emergency services were called to Cape Solander in Kurnell just before 1.30pm today after witnesses reported a man in his 30s had fallen from a rock ledge.

The ledge is right near a whale watching platform and is a popular spot for tourists to see humpack whales do their yearly migration in June and July.

 

The Westpace Life Saver Rescue helicopter found the man at 3pm. Picture: Seven News
Police and rescue services found the man after he fell whale watching. Picture: Seven News
Witnesses told police the man was taking photos of whales shortly before he tripped and fell.

He was found around an hour and a half later face down and unconscious in the water, "directly below the whale watching platform", a spokesman for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said.

Emergency services launched an extensive search for the man, using a helicopter and a number of jetskis to find him.

The helicopter winched the man up to the clifftop carpark where he was given CPR by paramedics but he was unable to be revived.

NSW Police do not believe the man's death was suspicious and are yet to identify the man.

The Cape Solander cliffs, located in the Kamay Botany Bay National Park, are one of the best places to catch a glimpse of humpack whales in the winter months.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

- More to come

