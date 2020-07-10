Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

by Andrew Bucklow
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM

 

Meeting Prince Charles proved to be a bit too much for a supermarket worker in the UK who fainted while chatting to the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla were visiting a distribution centre for supermarket retailer Asda in Bristol to thank workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Prince Charles began talking to one employee, the man started to sway before dramatically collapsing to the ground.

Going.
Going.

 

Going.
Going.

 

Gone.
Gone.

Prince Charles reached out as the man fell, with several people rushing to the employee's aide.

In video from the incident, Prince Charles could be heard saying, "Dear oh dear," and "Goodness," as the man received medical attention on the ground.

The employee quickly recovered and later finished his conversation with Prince Charles.

Don’t worry, the man recovered.
Don’t worry, the man recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

More Stories

Show More
editors picks prince charles royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        premium_icon Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        News As Queensland swings open its borders, Virgin Australia has dropped a massive sale featuring more than half a million fares, starting from $85.

        • 10th Jul 2020 9:07 AM
        Is this the answer to your rough road woe?

        premium_icon Is this the answer to your rough road woe?

        News The ultimate public-private partnership could be coming to a street near you

        Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Lees feels the Groove to lift first Grafton Cup

        Horses Kris Lees provides phenomenal comeback win in Iron Jack Grafton Cup

        Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        premium_icon Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        News New findings a blow for the Coffs/Clarence region.