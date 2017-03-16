27°
Drugs in the mail: Man to face court on manufacture charges

16th Mar 2017 9:35 AM
A man will appear in court on drug manufacture charges after his arrest in Coffs Harbour this week.
A man will appear in court on drug manufacture charges after his arrest in Coffs Harbour this week. SCOTT POWICK

A MAN will face court after police executed a search warrant at a home in Coffs Harbour this week.

On Tuesday, police received information about a package allegedly containing methamphetamine that was intercepted at a mailing facility.

About 1.30pm yesterday officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home on Hampshire Close, Coffs Harbour, where police located and seized documents, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police said after the search warrant, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at the home.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess instructions for manufacture prohibited drug and import marketable quantity of border controlled drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence police coffs harbour crime drug manufacture supply

A MAN will face court after police executed a search warrant at a home in Coffs Harbour this week.

