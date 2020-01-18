Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Man faces court after caught with $1m worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man found in possession of 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated $1 million street value in Bangalow has been denied bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on Thursday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also allegedly found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on January 20, where a brief status update on his committal is expected to occur.

cannabis bust drug busts editors picks northern rivers crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        premium_icon Lifeguards’ bid to avoid last year’s tragic summer

        News This time last year, four tourists had already lost their lives in the surf. Lifeguards have new strategies in play this season.

        Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        premium_icon Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

        News WHEN you crave a coffee but also want to spend quality time with your dog, where do...

        Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        premium_icon Coffs to pilot regional Seniors Travel Card

        News 80 locals will try out the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card.

        Local blueberry growers ‘missing out’ in export market

        premium_icon Local blueberry growers ‘missing out’ in export market

        News Trade agreement between China and US leaves locals 'missing out'