Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
A man accused of a series of fire attacks on bouncy castles has been extradited from Perth and is expected to face court tonight in Melbourne.
Crime

Man extradited over bouncy castle arson

by Melissa Iaria
8th Oct 2020 7:48 PM

A man suspected of carrying out a series of fire attacks on jumping castles in Victoria has been arrested in Perth.

Victoria Police detectives extradited the 55-year-old man following his capture in the WA capital in August as part of a separate investigation by WA Police and Australian Federal Police.

A warrant had been out for the man's arrest in Victoria after he failed to show up in court in 2018 to answer allegations about a series of arson attacks involving bouncy castles.

He was charged in 2017 with eight counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson following an investigation into the fires.

Victoria Police have previously made several public appeals in an effort to find the man.

He is expected to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday evening.

Originally published as Man extradited to Vic over bouncy castle arson

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change of heart for some Crs with museum sale up for debate

        Premium Content Change of heart for some Crs with museum sale up for debate

        Council News There was a change of heart for some Councillors tonight.

        EPA prosecutes Forestry Corp over ’unacceptable’ breaches

        Premium Content EPA prosecutes Forestry Corp over ’unacceptable’ breaches

        News The alleged breaches took place in koala habitat inland of Coffs Harbour.

        ‘He’s scared we are going to sleep on cardboard’

        Premium Content ‘He’s scared we are going to sleep on cardboard’

        News Homeless mother of three issues heartbreaking plea.

        Cr calls for end to secrecy on length of airport lease

        Premium Content Cr calls for end to secrecy on length of airport lease

        News Cr Paul Amos is calling for the length of the lease to no longer be kept...