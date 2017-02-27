Man extradited from Qld after DV assaults in Coffs Harbour

EXTRADITED: A man was extradited from Queensland after police executed an arrest warrant for a number of domestic violence assaults in Coffs Harbour in February.

A MAN will face Coffs Harbour Local Court after being extradited from Queensland following investigations into a number of domestic violence assaults.

Strike Force Walcer was formed by Coffs Clarence Local Area Command to investigate a number of assaults of a 20-year-old woman in Coffs Harbour.

Between February 13-14, a 20-year-old woman contacted police after allegedly being detained and assaulted.

Following investigations, on Tuesday, February 21, strike force officers travelled to Queensland after being granted a warrant to arrest a 24-year-old man.

On Thursday, February 23, strike force officers joined the Nerang Criminal Investigation Branch as they arrested the man at a home at Theatre Dr, Benowa.

Officers allegedly located and seized a number of items during an extraterritorial warrant.

The man appeared at Southport Magistrates Court where the man's extradition to New South Wales was granted.

On Friday, February 24, the man was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with take/detain for advantage inflicting actual bodily harm (domestic violence related), three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence related), two counts of common assault, and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear (domestic violence related).

He appeared at Byron Bay Local Court where he was refused bail to reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday, March 1.