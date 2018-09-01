Man escapes after car lands in Nambucca River

PARKING SCARE: An elderly motorist finds his car in the river at Macksville.

AN elderly motorist received quite a fright when his car ended up in the Nambucca River in Macksville.

Bystanders said he was attempting to reverse park the Toyota Camry in River Street just before noon but lost control.

The vehicle went over large rocks at the edge of the embankment before coming to rest in the water.

According to Macksville Fire And Rescue neighbours were quick to pull the man from the car and was fortunate to be cleared of any serious injuries when assessed by paramedics.

Attending police arranged for a tow truck to recover the car from the water.