THE AFTERMATH: A driver was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at Lowanna. Frank Redward

A MAN has been flown to hospital after a serious accident in which he was ejected from his car.

At about 7pm yesterday, Ambulance were called to the scene at Lowanna, west of Coffs Harbour.

Two units were at the scene to attend the 49-year-old male.

Ambulance media said the man had bruising, lacerations and possible chest injuries.

He was flown to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious but stable condition.