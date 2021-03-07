Man drowns at local beach

Four NSW Ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A person has drowned at Nambucca Heads this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance were called to the area after reports of a person missing in the water.

NSW Police also attended the scene and following a search, a man aged in his 20s, was pulled from the ocean near Valla Beach.

NSW Ambulance paramedics performed CPR on the man, however, he died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District attended and will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.

Nambucca Heads V-Wall.

Take care on the water:

Large and powerful surf conditions have been experienced along the coast this afternoon and are expected to continue into the evening creating hazardous conditions for coastal activities.

On Saturday morning two men were thrown into the water after their boat rolled on the Wooli bar north of Coffs Harbour.

According to a NSW Marine Rescue spokesperson, the two men were sitting inside the bar, watching the swell on the outgoing tide when their boat‘s motor failed. The pair were quickly swept into the swell and the boat soon capsized, drifting north with only the bow out of the water.

