An afternoon swim has ended in tragedy for a man in Sydney.

Paramedics were called to the Fitness First gym in Sylvania about 5pm after there were reports of an unconscious swimmer.

He was not able to be revived.

NSW Police said inquiries were continuing but the drowning was not considered suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

