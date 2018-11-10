Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contibuted
News

Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

10th Nov 2018 9:26 AM

A DOG handler was dragged from the back of a vehicle by his two dogs while he was out pig hunting in the Western Downs overnight.

The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after sustaining multiple injuries.

The helicopter, with a critical care doctor on board, was tasked to airlift the man just after 2am.

He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.
 

Related Items

dogs lifeflight toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man dies after boat capsizes

    premium_icon Man dies after boat capsizes

    Video Man dies after boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach, Coffs Harbour.

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Caught out by red light figures

    Caught out by red light figures

    News The results of three months with red light cameras on Coffs Coast.

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    Travel Rally Australia to draw thousands of visitors to Coffs Coast

    Local Partners